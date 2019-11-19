TODAY |

Watch: Jaw-dropping footage shows people scrambling for their lives as out-of-control truck slides on icy road

Associated Press
Dash camera video captured what state police in Illinois are calling a "miracle on the ice".

An out of control truck narrowly missed two troopers and a woman as they changed her tire along an icy road in southern Illinois on November 12.

The troopers pulled the woman out of the way into a ditch just in time and the truck passed over her.

She was treated for minor injuries.

The troopers weren't injured.

The dash camera also captured the reaction of a second woman who was sitting in the squad car

The truck driver was ticketed for failing to reduce speed to avoid a crash.

Illinois Police are calling the incident a “miracle on ice”, with very good reason. Source: Associated Press
