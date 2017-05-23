Watch: James Corden says 'we'll all go to bed holding our little ones even tighter' after Ariana Grande concert explosion

James Corden, the British host of America's The Late Late Show, says he's especially shocked when so many children would have been at the Ariana Grande concert in Manchester as a deadly explosion rocked the venue.

The blast, which police are treating as terrorism, tore through the foyer of the Manchester Arena after the concert, killing at least 22 concertgoers and injuring about 50 others.

"It shocks me every time we hear this sort of news that attacks like this can happen, but especially when there will be so many children at this concert," Corden told his TV audience shortly after the incident.