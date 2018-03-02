 

Watch: 'Jacinta, Jessica' – Aussie cabinet minister gets tongue tied while saying Jacinda Ardern's name

Jacinda Ardern's name has caused plenty of problems for New Zealanders, so it's almost understandable an Australian politician found it a mouthful.

Christopher Pyne found himself tripping over his words on Australian TV this morning.
Source: Nine

Senior government minister Christopher Pyne found himself in a spot of bother when appearing on Nine's Today show this morning, when discussing Ms Ardern's visit to Sydney.

He stumbled over her name several times, before settling on "Jessica Ardern".

"I'm having one of those mornings," Pyne said, after the error was brought to his attention.  

