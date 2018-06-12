Watch: Jacinda Ardern would be 'pleased' if steps made towards denuclearisation at US-North Korea summit

As the highly anticipated meeting of US President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un nears, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is hoping a "tangible notion" of denuclearisation will be achieved.

Ms Ardern was asked what she expected out of the US-North Korea summit, after figures such as former NBA star Dennis Rodman arrived in Singapore today.

"I haven't set my expectations for Dennis Rodman at this point," Ms Ardern said.

"I think all of the international community, particularly those who are in this region, would hope that we would see some tangible notion of what denuclearisation will mean."

"It's what it all hangs off. That's what Donald Trump is seeking, that's what we need to understand from North Korea's perspective what that will mean."

"But ultimately if we walk away with something in that space, I think we should be pleased with progress."