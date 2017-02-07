Watch: 'I've never been more scared' -refugee children generations apart share their stories in powerful video

UNICEF has taken two refugees from different generations and put their stories side-by-side, demonstrating that the plight of refugees is not new but in fact, throughout history, various conflicts have forced millions of people to leave their homes and start a fresh.

The video titled, 80 years apart. Two refugees. One story was shared on the charity's social media yesterday and has been viewed more than 2.3 million times.

"It was a happy childhood, but I could feel what was happening around me," said 92-year-old Harry, a World War Two child refugee.

"The sound was so loud. The whole house was shaking. It was really close," continued 12-year-old Ahmed, a Syrian child refugee.

Despite being separated by age and country, both of their stories have similarities and both describe the terrifying moment they had to flee their homes.

"I've never been more scared in my whole life," said Harry.

The two spoke of attacks on their schools and homes, fearing for their lives and their dangerous journey to find safety.

"I am alive. I am one of the lucky ones," they both said.