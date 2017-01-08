Watch: 'It's surreal' - US car dealership's hilarious blooper video goes viral

A car dealership in the US city of Minneapolis' advert bloopers have taken the internet by storm.

Footage of the bloopers shared to White Bear Mitsubishi's Facebook page last week, showing the company's mascot, White Bear, repeatedly slipping on an indoor ice rink.

"The irony of the situation is that bears in their natural habitat are meant to walk on ice," White Bear Mitsubishi general manager, Richard Herod told CBS.

The outtakes from the car dealership's original ad seem to have gained more recognition for the company than the real advert.

The ad was posted to Facebook about two months ago gaining just over 18,000 views, whereas the bloopers video has nearly six million views in only two weeks.

Mr Herod told CBS he never expected the bloopers would get so much attention worldwide.

"It is surreal, I don't really understand what's happening," he said.

"I think people were just ready for a really good laugh and it's hard to watch the video at the end and not laugh."