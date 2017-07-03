Watch: 'It's a joke, people need to lighten up a bit' - new US Ambassador to NZ defends Donald Trump's latest tweet

The US Ambassador to New Zealand has said it's not up to him to defend the President, but that Donald Trump's latest bizarre tweet is a simple joke.

It comes after the President tweeted a spoof video of himself in a wrestling ring, supposedly beating up a man with a CNN badge covering his face, accompanied by the hashtag #fakenewsCNN.

Speaking to Hilary Barry on TVNZ 1's Breakfast, Scott Brown said Donald Trump has "developed a way of communicating with the average American" and he's "doing it very effectively."

He said when he first saw the latest tweet, he thought it was a Saturday Night Live skit.

Mr Brown added: "It's a parody, it's a joke, people need to lighten up a bit".

The Ambassador has only been in his new role since last week.

Mr Brown said he's excited to be in New Zealand and said his job is "to try and build relations with this county and Samoa and stimulate business and business growth."