Watch: It's a boy! Super cute baby polar bear wriggles as he's checked out by vets at Berlin Zoo

Source:

Associated Press

Berlin's Tierpark zoo has finally found out the gender of its two-month old polar bear cub: it's a boy!

The two-month old cub is the first to be born in German zoo in 20 years.
Source: Associated Press

The cub was born on 3 November 2016 to mother Tonja, in the first polar bear litter at Berlin's Tierpark Zoo in more than 20 years.

After temporarily locking his mother Tonja in a neighbouring box and distracting her with meat, carrots and grapes, the cub was able to receive its first veterinary examination at the end of last week.

According to the zoo, the cub is 67 cm long and weighs 4.6 kg.

But visitors won't have the opportunity to see the cub until spring, when he will exit the cave with his mother, as they would do in their natural habitat.

