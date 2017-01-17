Watch: It's a boy! Super cute baby polar bear wriggles as he's checked out by vets at Berlin Zoo

Berlin's Tierpark zoo has finally found out the gender of its two-month old polar bear cub: it's a boy!

The cub was born on 3 November 2016 to mother Tonja, in the first polar bear litter at Berlin's Tierpark Zoo in more than 20 years.

After temporarily locking his mother Tonja in a neighbouring box and distracting her with meat, carrots and grapes, the cub was able to receive its first veterinary examination at the end of last week.

According to the zoo, the cub is 67 cm long and weighs 4.6 kg.