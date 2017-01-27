Watch: Israeli truckie hoons down narrow street, demolishing wing mirrors and scratching doors

Dozens of parked cars were damaged when an Israeli truck driver tore along a road in Israel.

Video taken from a car travelling behind, and carried by Australia's 9 News, shows vehicles bouncing as they're hit and metal pieces falling from them.

The driver sounds his horn as he rips along the street.

A witness said the man swore at him when approached before speeding away again, Times of Israel reported.

The man, named as Petah Tikva, 33, handed himself into police after a manhunt was launched and public appeals made for information.