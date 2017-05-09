 

Watch: Israeli prime minister throws Hamas' policy document in the bin

Associated Press

The Israeli prime minister threw Palestinian group Hamas' new political platform in a rubbish bin in a video uploaded to his social media account.

Benjamin Netanyahu binned the document in response to new calls from Hamas to destroy Israel.
Source: Associated Press

In the footage posted yesterday, Benjamin Netanyahu also brushed away claims Gaza's rulers are softening their policies as deceitful.

"It's bad enough that Hamas lies to the world. We don't also have to lie to ourselves," Netanyahu said in the video.

"So, where does this hate-filled document belong?" Netanyahu asks, before crumbling what appears to be the title page of the Hamas document and chucking it in the rubbish bin.

"Right there," he answers.

Last week, Hamas unveiled what had been billed as a new, seemingly more pragmatic political programme aimed at ending the group's international isolation.

With the new manifesto, Hamas rebrands itself as an Islamic national liberation movement, rather than as a branch of the pan-Arab Muslim Brotherhood, which has been outlawed by Egypt.

It also drops explicit language calling for Israel's destruction, though it retains the goal of eventually "liberating" all of historic Palestine, which includes what is now Israel.

