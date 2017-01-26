 

Watch: Invasion Day protest turns violent in Sydney

Thousands of people are marching through the streets of Sydney in support of Indigenous rights.
news

00:40
1
The veteran tennis player hasn’t been in a grand slam final for eight years.

Dancing with disbelief! Watch Venus Williams scream in elation after securing Aussie Open finals spot

2
Taylors Mistake beach looking green

Why has a popular Christchurch beach turned a 'lovely' shade of green?


00:42
3
Atawhai and Te Manahau Clarkson let the Warriors legend know they aren't quite into the whole fitness thing as much as he is at the moment.

'They're trying to run away!' Watch Jenny-May's twins react to trying squats with 'uncle' Ruben Wiki

00:19
4
No one wanted to get in the big Kiwi's way as he finished the slick pick and roll with authority.

New Orleans crowd gasps as Steven Adams terrorises Pelicans with monster slam

00:52
5
The man, 72, suffered minor injuries but is badly shaken by the attack at Remuera's Little Rangitoto Reserve.

Man playing with grandchildren stabbed in unprovoked attack in Remuera park

00:37
Thousands have turned up in New York to protest President Donald Trump's controversial US border wall policy.

'Deport this alien!' 1 NEWS in the thick of heated protests against THE WALL

Thousands have turned up in New York to protest President Donald Trump's controversial US border wall policy.

01:40
Helen Clark was asked about migration and the response from countries where refugees were arriving.

'A privilege and an honour to lead' - Helen Clark resigns from UN Development Programme

Ms Clark was considered a frontrunner by many of her fans hoping to see a woman lead the UN for the first time.

An illustration of what a South Island kokako would look like.

Have you seen this bird? $5000 bounty for South Island kokako sightings

It was listed as extinct as recently as 2013, but recent sightings prompted a status change to "data deficient".

00:52
Breakfast caught up with the star as he makes his return from an achilles injury.

Video: Sonny Bill Williams on life at home, injury recovery and whether he expects to play for the All Blacks this year

Breakfast caught up with the star as he makes his return from an achilles injury.

00:42
Mr Dunne said if there is a public groundswell the shift the official holiday period to coincide with better weather, he’ll propose it to the government.

'This could be done' – Peter Dunne keen to gauge interest in shifting summer holidays

Mr Dunne said if there is a public groundswell the shift the official holiday period to coincide with better weather, he’ll propose it to the government.


 
