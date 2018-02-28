Watch: International Space Station head for home after five months in space

Three astronauts face a bitterly cold homecoming after nearly six months aboard the International Space Station.

The two Americans and one Russian entered their attached Soyuz capsule on Tuesday and undocked shortly after for the ride back to Earth.

Before departure, Alexander Misurkin, Commander of Expedition 54, handed over a key to the International Space Station to the astronauts of Expedition 55.

Joe Acaba, Mark Vande Hei and Misurkin flew to the orbiting lab last September.

Their mission was highlighted by robot-arm renovations, schoolteacher pep talks and heavenly greetings from Pope Francis.

The returning astronauts are due to touchdown early on Wednesday local time in Kazakhstan.

Snow and freezing rain are set to complicate the travel of recovery crews.

Misurkin thanked crew of the International Space Station before departure.

"Thank you so much MCC (Mission Control Centre) that you allowed us use of this station. We didn't broke almost anything. And hope we did something, good thing and helpful thing for science," he said.