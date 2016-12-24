Watch: Intense moment police save person from burning car in US

Miami-Dade Police released body cam footage of the intense moment rescuers pulled a driver from a burning car on an expressway.

The four police officers who saved the man from the car engulfed in flames were honoured for their bravery yesterday, 7 News Miami reported.

"We worked together to get this guy out as fast as possible," said Officer Edward Brochu.

The body cam footage shows the officers desperately working to save the driver from the wreck in the middle of the night on the side of Palmetto Expressway.

"Acting quickly is very paramount in situations like this," said Officer Gepsy Perez.