Watch: Inspirational Kiwi teen's funky Stevie Wonder hit has The Voice judges dancing on their feet

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The Voice Australia contestant, Kiwi teen Hoseah Partsch has wowed judges and the Aussie public again this week earning a spot in the competition's last eight.

Partsch’s version of I Wish was a break away from his usual soulful ballads.
Source: Channel Nine

In this week's performance the 17-year-old showed off his versatility, veering away from his usual ballads to perform Stevie Wonder's upbeat hit I Wish.

His voice and dance moves across the stage had all four of the judges on their feet.

But it's not just his incredible talent that keeps the public voting for him, but also his inspiring story.

Partsch revealed earlier in the competition that he'd had a "rough" upbringing, explaining how most of his life he'd worn second-hand clothing and lived in a one bedroom apartment with his three siblings, mother and grandparents.

He said often there wasn't food on the table for dinner.

"I want to inspire other kids. Whether you're poor or not, you have to follow your dream."

Yesterday Partsch took to social media after the show to express his excitement and gratitude for getting into the top eight.

"Thank you to everyone around Australia and NZ and everyone around the world for the support and keeping me safe for another week!"

