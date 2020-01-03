TODAY |

Watch: Inside the remains of a small town devastated by raging Australian bushfires

Source:  Associated Press

Wildfires continued to rage yesterday in eastern Australia, cutting the coastal town of Mallacoota off from the rest of the region.

The Australian military helped thousands of people who fled to the shoreline, after dozens of homes were burned earlier this week.

Food, water, fuel and medical expertise were being delivered by naval ships, and hundreds of people were going to be evacuated from the town by a naval ship.

The early and devastating start to Australia’s summer wildfires has led authorities to rate this season the worst on record.

About 12.35 million acres of land have burned, at least 17 people have been killed, and more than 1,400 homes have been destroyed.

