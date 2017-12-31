Watch: Inside the New York apartment gutted by fire that killed twelve people

The New York Fire Department has released video footage showing damage to the building that went on fire in the Bronx on Friday.

Twelve people died, and four others were fighting for their lives a day after the flames broke out in the century-old building near the Bronx Zoo.

The fire started on a stove and raced through a door and up five floors, a fire commissioner said yesterday.

The 26-unit apartment building was required to have self-closing doors, which swing shut on their own to keep fires from spreading, according to a city Housing Preservation and Development Department spokesman.