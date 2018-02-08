Watch: The innovative way Norway is overcoming scourge of plastic

Norway is leading the way when it comes to the fight against plastic waste, using an innovative "reverse vending machine" system that rewards people for recycling.

The country already has a tax on products that come in plastic bottles and once you've finished with the bottle it can be returned to a vending machine that then prints out a voucher for getting money back.

All of the plastic collected in the machines is then recycled.

The scheme has been wildly successful with Norway now recycling 97 per cent of all its plastic bottles.