 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Watch: Indonesian air force deliver 90 tonnes of aid to quake-hit Lombok Island

Associated Press
Topics
World
Asia
Natural Disasters

The Indonesian air force today delivered 90 tonnes of aid to the earthquake-affected island of Lombok.

The aid included food, medicine, tents, and blankets, which will be distributed to residents in affected areas.

Almost 390,000 people, about 10 per cent of Lombok's population, are homeless or displaced after the earthquake, which damaged and destroyed about 68,000 homes.

The National Disaster Mitigation Agency said today that 387 people died in the earthquake, as search and rescue teams continued to sift through the rubble and people already buried by relatives are accounted for.

Almost 390,000 people are homeless or displaced after an earthquake destroyed around 68,000 homes. Source: Associated Press
Topics
World
Asia
Natural Disasters
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1

Most read: 'We both looked at him and he's a Lachie' - Toni Street reveals newborn boy's name
2

Motorcyclist scolds woman reading while driving on Auckland motorway
3

Steve Hansen says Nehe Milner-Skudder is fine despite leaving All Blacks' game of three halves
4

Lisa Marie Presley sings soulful duet with her late father and King of Rock n' Roll, Elvis

5

Airline mechanic who stole plane told air traffic controllers he was a 'broken guy' before crashing

MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:28
Fighter jets were scrambled and the airport kept all other planes grounded during the incident.

Airline mechanic who stole plane told air traffic controllers he was a 'broken guy' before crashing

01:46
By the time Tim Fairhall reaches 65 to access his Kiwisaver, he’ll be “the equivalent of about 90”.

Retirement Commissioner calls for changes to KiwiSaver so man with Down syndrome can visit brother
01:54
New Zealanders and Australians are tackling a monster blaze in Mendocino, north of San Francisco.

Firefighters battle growing wildfire as it edges near Southern California homes

FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2017, file photo, Omarosa Manigault-Newman, then an aide to President Donald Trump, watches during a meeting with parents and teachers in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. The White House is slamming a new book by ex-staffer Omarosa Manigault-Newman, calling her “a disgruntled former White House employee.” (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

Former White House staffer says Trump is a bigot in new book

China continues military expansion into heavily-contested South China Sea despite opposition

1 NEWS
Topics
World
Politics
Asia

China has continued its military expansion into the South China Sea despite fierce opposition.

The heavily contested South China Sea, part of the Pacific Ocean, is rich with natural resources.

Six neighbouring countries have also laid claims to the sea, which borders Vietnam, Brunei and the Philippines.

A BBC team flew over the disputed South China Sea islands in a US Navy plane, during which the plane was told to "leave immediately and keep far off" by the Chinese Navy.

The crew aboard the plane were unphased by the warning, something that has become a daily encounter.

"It's a routine occurrence for us on these flights, it happens throughout the flight, where they come over and we just go back with our standard response and it really has no effect on any operations or anything we do," said Lt Matt Johnston.

During the flight they approached an island built entirely by the Chinese government, called "Mischief Reef".

It becomes clear the island had grown significantly since the BBC last took a flight over it in 2015.

The artificial island appears to now have radar domes, aircraft hangers and possibly somewhere to park missile launchers.

Beijing, China's capital, continues to lay claims to the region's sovereignty.

Neighbouring countries are also laying claim to the resource-rich waters. Source: BBC
Topics
World
Politics
Asia
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
00:50
Grace is only 11 but she’s old enough to understand the bullet point in her medical records – “exposed to P in utero”.

'I’m going to be brave' - Girl, 11, knows her mother's drug taking meant she was exposed to P in the uterus

Pacific Update with Barbara Dreaver: Church-loving nana goes viral, shocking PNG police beating causes condemnation

Should drug testing of beneficiaries be stopped after 'so few' fail?

Rowing NZ high performance manager resigns amid climate of fear claims

Watch: The touching moment Jacinda Ardern helps schoolboy deliver speech on the scourge of plastic bags

Rescuers evacuate 1600 campers after storm causes flash flooding in Southern France

Associated Press
Topics
World
UK and Europe
Weather News

Hundreds of rescuers backed by helicopters evacuated about 1,600 people, most of them campers, in three regions of southern France where heavy rain caused flash flooding and transformed rivers and streams into torrents, the interior minister said.

Hardest hit was the Gard region, where 119 children, many of them from Germany, were evacuated from their campsite at Saint-Julien-de-Peyrolas, Interior Minister Gerard Collomb said in a statement.

About 750 people in all were evacuated in Gard, mainly from campsites, a top district official, Thierry Dousset, told France's BFM-TV news channel.

Search teams that included divers combed swollen waters for a man reported missing. BFM-TV said he was a 70-year-old German citizen serving as a monitor at the Saint-Julien-de-Peyrolas site and feared to have been swept away by flood waters along with his van.

However, Dousset, the top aide of the Gard administration, said no one knew for certain yet that the man was in his van at the time.

Four German children were hospitalised for hypothermia in Bagnols-sur-Ceze, a town on the Ceze River, Dousset said. They were among 10 people hospitalised with minor injuries, the Gard Gendarmerie said on its Facebook page.

After a hot spell, the flash flooding in the northern part of the Gard region turned the Ceze and L'Ardeche rivers into churning waterways that quickly spilled out of their banks. Nearby regions — all part of the verdant and mountainous Cevennes — also saw flooding.

Collomb, the interior minister, said in a statement that 1,600 people were evacuated as a precaution in the Gard, the Ardeche and the Drome regions.

"No one has suitcases. We just have what we're wearing," Rita Mauersberger, a visitor from Germany who was among the campers taking shelter in a local hall in Saint-Julien-de-Peyrolas, told France Info radio.

More than 400 firefighters and gendarmes, many sent in from other regions, helped in the evacuations, using helicopters to spot camp sites and occasionally to perform rescues.

Numerous roads in the area remained cut off as night fell.

Authorities warned that the flooding would take time to recede and urged people to be vigilant.

A 70-year-old German man is still missing after the caravan he was in was swept away. Source: BBC
Topics
World
UK and Europe
Weather News