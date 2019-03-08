Watch: Indian politician belts another over the head with shoe after disagreement turns violent

Two Indian politicians have found themselves in hot water after one beat the other with a shoe during a disagreement.

State assembly member, Rakesh Singh Baghel was repeatedly bashed with a shoe belonging to MP Sharad Tripathi during a public meeting where an argument erupted over the MP’s name being missing from an inauguration plate.

The two are to be subject to disciplinary action after bringing the Bharatiya Janata Party, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, into disrepute.

"I regret the incident and feel bad about it. What happened was against my normal behavior," Mr Tripathi told Reuters partner ANI.

In India, shoes are considered to be unclean and the fact one was used as a weapon was doubly unacceptable.