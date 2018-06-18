 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Watch: 'Incredibly stupid' tourist nearly gets hand bitten off attempting to stroke lion out car window in Tanzania safari park

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A tourist, visiting the Serengeti Safari Park in Tanzania, has been filmed foolishly trying to pat a fully grown male lion out the window of a car, only for the unhappy beast to turn and roar at him with his full fury.

The "incredibly stupid" manoeuvre has been viewed over half a million times on YouTube.
Source: YouTube/Wildlife Sightings

The shocking video was posted to YouTube at the weekend, where the incredibly dangerous stunt has already racked up over half a million views.

In the footage a car full of tourists can be seen pulling up right next to a male lion who is standing protectively over his female lion companion.

One of the men in the vehicle then reaches out of the open window and attempts to pat the large male lion while it isn't looking.

But, predictably, the lion didn't take kindly, with the man quickly retracting his hand leading as the lion turned its head and snarled angrily, ready to attack.

"Only those who work in the wild know the speed of a lion and it could have torn the arm off the person touching it,"  South African safari ranger Naas Smit said told The Sun.

"It would have the power to pull that tourist straight out of that window and kill them instantly in front of their friends. It was an incredibly stupid thing to do."

The man's actions were also putting his friends at danger ranger Smit said.

"It could also just have easily crashed its way through the open window and torn into those inside. They were lucky to get away with it. They are wild animals.

“I just have to shake my head when I see people behaving like this and they deserve all they get," he said.


Related

Animals

Africa

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Jacinda Ardern posts pic of herself visiting Mt Albert office today, a day after baby is due #waiting

02:20
2
1 NEWS can reveal a HPSNZ employee has contacted someone someone who asked to be part of the investigation whose involvement was meant to be confidential.

Exclusive: Independent investigation into High Performance Sport NZ, Cycling NZ already under fire

00:34
3
The new guys in the squad were given a brilliant but painful welcome by their teammates.

Watch: Mate Ma'a Tonga stars welcome rookies with hilarious initiation involving ping pong balls

00:45
4
The deputy PM was in a light-hearted mood as he went through the various permutations.

Watch: Jovial Winston Peters outlines the 'five variations' of how he will find out PM has gone into labour

5

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm


Jacinda Ardern posts pic of herself visiting Mt Albert office today, a day after baby is due #waiting

The Prime Minister is keeping busy as she waits for the new arrival.

00:45
The deputy PM was in a light-hearted mood as he went through the various permutations.

Watch: Jovial Winston Peters outlines the 'five variations' of how he will find out PM has gone into labour

The deputy PM was in a light-hearted mood this afternoon.

01:18
He said the priority of the Government has been to rebuild our core public services.

'It takes time to fix neglect': Winston Peters defends rejected nurses pay offer, Minister says there's no more cash in the kitty for nurses

"The Government has to balance pay demands across the public sector. We have gone as far as we can in terms of extra Government money," Dr Clark said this afternoon.

00:18
Benjamin Fall's night was over after this scary contact with Barrett.

Sacré bleu! World Rugby's judiciary cuts Aussie ref down, says red card was WRONG - despite law being correctly applied

Benjamin Fall was sent off in the 11th minute of the second Test after a collision that caused Beauden Barrett to land on his head.

01:00
Squats, bench press, cardio - it's all in a day's work for our best players.

Where champions are made: Take a sneak peek inside a gruelling All Blacks gym session

Squats, bench press, cardio - it's all in a day's work for our best players.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 