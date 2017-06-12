Watch: Incredibly brazen art thief rips 25kg portrait off wall in busy restaurant then legs it out the door

The hunt is on for an incredibly brazen art thief who ripped a 25 kilogram artwork off the wall of a busy Australian restaurant and attempted to make off with it into nearby bushland.

CCTV footage of the unbelievable incident was released today by the popular Chapel Farm restaurant in Swan Valley, Western Australia, in the hopes of identifying the would-be-thief.

The video shows a man casually wandering up to the imposing artwork and trying to heave it off the wall unsuccessfully while other patrons stand around him unaware.

The man then goes back for another attempt, this time managing to wrestle the heavy piece off the wall and run out the door with it held awkwardly in his arms.

One of the staff members then notices what is happening and chases the man.

Unable to catch him, staff members jumped in a car and managed to chase him down, the man throwing the artwork into a bush and managing to escape once he was unencumbered, reports WA Today.