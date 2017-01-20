Watch: Incredible timelapse footage captures the three months spent restoring Hillary's Hut

A timelapse video of Hillary's Hut at Scott Base has captured three months restoration work which has just been completed today on the official 60th birthday of Scott Base and New Zealand's permanent presence on Antarctica.

The hut was erected as part of the Trans Antarctic Expedition (TAE) under the command of British explorer Sir Vivian Fuchs with Sir Edmund Hillary and his team in support.

Sir Ed would famously get his crew to the South Pole on Massey tractors ahead of Fuchs who was travelling from the other side of the continent.

Staff at Scott Base gather outside the freshly restored Hillary Hut for a photo to mark the 60th birthday of the base today. Source: 1 NEWS

A team of 10 working under the Antarctic Heritage Trust have been on the ice since October restoring every aspect of the hut and have hit their deadline of January 20, 2017 – 60 years to the day since the New Zealand flag was raised officially for the first time at Scott Base.

The work has cost around one million dollars with nearly $600,000 raised during last year's tractor trek from Piha to Aoraki Mt Cook, and the remainder from other fundraising by the Heritage Trust and a contribution from the New Zealand Government.