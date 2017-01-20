 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Watch: Incredible timelapse footage captures the three months spent restoring Hillary's Hut

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A timelapse video of Hillary's Hut at Scott Base has captured three months restoration work which has just been completed today on the official 60th birthday of Scott Base and New Zealand's permanent presence on Antarctica.

Stunning timelapse footage commemorates three months work on Hillary’s Hut completed on the 60th Birthday of NZ’s permanent presence on Antarctica.
Source: 1 NEWS

The hut was erected as part of the Trans Antarctic Expedition (TAE) under the command of British explorer Sir Vivian Fuchs with Sir Edmund Hillary and his team in support.

Sir Ed would famously get his crew to the South Pole on Massey tractors ahead of Fuchs who was travelling from the other side of the continent.

Staff at Scott Base gather outside the freshly restored Hillary Hut for a photo to mark the 60th birthday of the base today.

Staff at Scott Base gather outside the freshly restored Hillary Hut for a photo to mark the 60th birthday of the base today.

Source: 1 NEWS

A team of 10 working under the Antarctic Heritage Trust have been on the ice since October restoring every aspect of the hut and have hit their deadline of January 20, 2017 – 60 years to the day since the New Zealand flag was raised officially for the first time at Scott Base.

The work has cost around one million dollars with nearly $600,000 raised during last year's tractor trek from Piha to Aoraki Mt Cook, and the remainder from other fundraising by the Heritage Trust and a contribution from the New Zealand Government.

Today's birthday is being marked by staff at the base with a special morning tea and a chance to see through the restored hut.

Related

Antarctica

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:27
1
A spectator was hit when Paddon slammed into the Monte Carlo hill.

'I am incredibly saddened' - Paddon withdraws from Monte Carlo rally after spectator hit by his out-of-control car dies

00:13
2
The Kiwi rally driver skids on ice and screams around a corner at the Monte Carlo rally.

Spectator dies after Kiwi rally driver Hayden Paddon crashes at Monte Carlo Rally

00:12
3
A mother in South Africa was filmed strangely trying to slide out of a room to avoid waking her sleeping baby.

Watch: Desperate mum's 'reverse leopard crawl' out of sleeping baby's room watched by millions

00:25
4
Trent Boult and Tim South both picked up wickets at Hagley Oval in Christchurch in their second Test.

LIVE: Black Caps break day one of second Test wide open with three quick wickets against struggling Bangladesh

00:38
5
To commemorate Barack Obama’s final day in office Ellen DeGeneres shared her favourite moments with the President and first lady.

Watch: 'I'm a legally married woman because of him' - Ellen thanks Obama for 'changing her life'

01:16
Stunning timelapse footage commemorates three months work on Hillary’s Hut completed on the 60th Birthday of NZ’s permanent presence on Antarctica.

Watch: Incredible timelapse footage captures the three months spent restoring Hillary's Hut

The restoration work is completed 60 years to the day since the NZ flag was raised for the first time at Scott Base.

00:25
Trent Boult and Tim South both picked up wickets at Hagley Oval in Christchurch in their second Test.

LIVE: Black Caps break day one of second Test wide open with three quick wickets against struggling Bangladesh

Keep up to date with our live coverage from Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

00:13
The Kiwi rally driver skids on ice and screams around a corner at the Monte Carlo rally.

Spectator dies after Kiwi rally driver Hayden Paddon crashes at Monte Carlo Rally

"Everyone associated with the event extends their deepest sympathies and condolences to the families, friends and individuals affected."

00:33
The world number two wasn't happy at all after a reporter called her performance scrappy.

Video: 'That's a very negative thing to say' - Serena Williams demands apology from reporter after Aussie Open win

Williams wasn't at all happy when a reporter said her match against Safarova was 'scrappy.'

00:38
To commemorate Barack Obama’s final day in office Ellen DeGeneres shared her favourite moments with the President and first lady.

Watch: 'I'm a legally married woman because of him' - Ellen thanks Obama for 'changing her life'

Commemorating his final day as US President, Ellen shared a highlights reel of the Obamas' appearances on her show.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ