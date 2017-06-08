 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


Watch: Incredible moment fearless Aussie woman takes on bag snatcher in attempted robbery

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A brave Brisbane woman turned the tables on a would-be thief who tried to snatch her bag at a railway station.

A woman in Brisbane turned the tables on a would be thief when he tried to snatch her bag.
Source: Queensland Police

Footage captured on CCTV shows a man sneaking up on a 52-year-old woman as she walked up the stairs of Darra railway station, Brisbane, in the early hours of Monday morning.

Holding two large bags, she reacted with lighting fast speed when the man came up behind her and ripped one of them out of her hand.

The would-be thief stumbled and fell while trying to make his getaway, allowing the fearless woman to pounce on him, narrowly avoiding putting him in a wrestling-style headlock.

Not expecting this kind of resistance the cowardly man turned tail and ran, a look of shock on his face as he legged it down the station platform.

Queensland Police said the woman was treated at the scene for non-serious injuries, according to 7NEWS.

Police are still searching for the offender.

Related

Crime and Justice

Australia

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:31
1
Ioane's teammates told him he could wear what he wanted after the Lions match - they were wrong.

Watch: 'The boys stitched me up!' - stylish Rieko Ioane caught out in casual clothes at Blues' post match

00:30
2
Blues perform their own unique haka against the British and Irish Lions at Eden Park in Auckland.

UK writer slams Blues for 'throat-slitting gestures' in haka as ill-timed and 'tasteless' after London terror attacks

00:20
3
Whatever you do today won't be as cool as what this guy achieved.

Watch: Mad skills! Jamaican man nails absolutely perfect exit from water slide

02:21
4
Wellington and Auckland volunteers tried out four different meal delivery companies and compared prices with supermarket food.

Are food bags a rip off? A new study from Consumer NZ has the answer

00:31
5
Sonny Bill exploded between two Lions players to pounce on the ball after Stephen Perofeta’s penalty came back off a post.

Watch: Brilliant Blues hold on to record stunning win over Lions


00:31
Ioane's teammates told him he could wear what he wanted after the Lions match - they were wrong.

Watch: 'The boys stitched me up!' - stylish Rieko Ioane caught out in casual clothes at Blues' post match

Ioane's teammates told him he could wear what he wanted after the Lions match - they were wrong.

00:12
Oncoming drivers were forced to take action after another motorist decided to make the state highway their own personal racetrack.

Police slam hoon drifter as 'totally unacceptable' after disturbing video shows them swerving across Canterbury road

The drifter forced an oncoming vehicle to pull over to avoid a collision.


02:03
Catherine Delahunty says children should be taught how to resolve conflict peacefully.

Green MP slams use of automatic rifles during army school visit

"The NZ Army should not be teaching primary school children how to load or hold an assault rifle which is for killing people."

02:21
Wellington and Auckland volunteers tried out four different meal delivery companies and compared prices with supermarket food.

Are food bags a rip off? A new study from Consumer NZ has the answer

Wellington and Auckland volunteers tried out four different meal delivery companies and compared prices with supermarket food.

02:51
There was quite a crowd as the cow was unveiled.

Video: The cover comes off as Morrinsville's mega cow is finally revealed

There was quite a crowd as the cow was unveiled.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ