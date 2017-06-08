Watch: Incredible moment fearless Aussie woman takes on bag snatcher in attempted robbery

A brave Brisbane woman turned the tables on a would-be thief who tried to snatch her bag at a railway station.

Footage captured on CCTV shows a man sneaking up on a 52-year-old woman as she walked up the stairs of Darra railway station, Brisbane, in the early hours of Monday morning.

Holding two large bags, she reacted with lighting fast speed when the man came up behind her and ripped one of them out of her hand.

The would-be thief stumbled and fell while trying to make his getaway, allowing the fearless woman to pounce on him, narrowly avoiding putting him in a wrestling-style headlock.

Not expecting this kind of resistance the cowardly man turned tail and ran, a look of shock on his face as he legged it down the station platform.

Queensland Police said the woman was treated at the scene for non-serious injuries, according to 7NEWS.