Watch: Incredible moment daring helicopter pilot pulls off risky military manoeuvre

A South African Air Force pilot has performed a manoeuvre not for the feint of heart, using a $54 million helicopter to buzz a desert air force base only inches away from the ground.

A South African Air Force pilot was captured buzzing a desert air force base dangerously close to the ground.
Source: Instagram/ caspermarais

Video of the feat posted on Wednesday shows the SAAF Denel Rooivalk attacker chopper, capable of travelling at up to 309kilometres per hour and one of only 12 in operation, approaching the facility close to the desert floor.

As the helicopter gets close the pilot swerves left, causing one of the expensive machines rotors to almost strike the deck while it zooms past.

The footage of the helicopter buzzing the base was shot at South Africa's Bloemspruit air force base and is quickly going viral, having been viewed over 50,000 times.

