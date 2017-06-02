Watch: Incredible moment daring helicopter pilot pulls off risky military manoeuvre

A South African Air Force pilot has performed a manoeuvre not for the feint of heart, using a $54 million helicopter to buzz a desert air force base only inches away from the ground.

Video of the feat posted on Wednesday shows the SAAF Denel Rooivalk attacker chopper, capable of travelling at up to 309kilometres per hour and one of only 12 in operation, approaching the facility close to the desert floor.

As the helicopter gets close the pilot swerves left, causing one of the expensive machines rotors to almost strike the deck while it zooms past.