Watch: Incredible before-and-after photos show how avalanche turned idyllic Italian hotel into rubble buried in snow

Source:

Iimondotv / vigil del fuoco

New before-and-after photos of a an Italian hotel buried by a massive avalanche last week show the magnitude of the disaster.

Source: Iimondotv / vigil del fuoco

The photos surfaced as rescuers digging through the rubble reported hearing no signs of life this morning, from the 24 people still missing inside, appealing for equipment to help them penetrate the ruins where they say air pockets might be sustaining more survivors.

Rescue crews last reported hearing voices from the snow-entombed Hotel Rigopiano on Saturday, when four children and five adults were located alive in small spaces that contained enough air for them to breathe.

Among them were Vincenzo Forti and Giorgia Galassi, a couple who huddled with another woman in the gap where a girder split a sofa and ate dirty ice to stay hydrated, a friend of the couple told reporters at Pescara hospital Sunday.

Forti, who is in his 20s, "now he realises he is a miraculous survivor".

Also considering where he was - a square metre - "in the cold, without lights, with a broken sofa, a girder splitting it up," the friend, Luigi Valiante, said.

Five people have been confirmed dead in the avalanche that hit the resort on Thursday morning (NZT) while its guests were waiting for a snow plow to clear the road so they could evacuate.

The number of people thought to be still inside the hotel was increased from 23 to 24 today, officials.

