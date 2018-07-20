Watch: The incredible Airbus Beluga XL takes maiden flight

Pigs may not be able to fly, but apparently whales can, as Airbus has just launched its astonishing looking new plane, the BelugaXL.

Painted to look like its namesake, a beluga whale, it completed a maiden flight today from southern France that was just over four hours long.

The BelugaXL has been built to help Airbus cart plane parts around Europe for its other models.

The whale paint job was voted for in a poll by over 20,000 people.