Watch: Incredible aerial footage shows the huge scale of Guatemalan eruption and devastation left in its wake

Aerial images have captured the extent of the damage caused by the eruption of Guatemala's Volcano of Fire as the death toll continues to climb.

The Fuego volcano erupted yesterday, sending lahars down the side of the mountain and huge plumes of ash into the air.
The known death toll rose to 62 and was expected to go higher from a disaster that caught residents of remote mountain hamlets off guard, with little or no time to flee to safety.

The director of Guatemala's National Institute of Forensic Science says that 62 bodies have been recovered following the eruption.

Fanuel Garcia said Monday that only 13 of those bodies have so far been identified.

The bodies were recovered in the hamlets of Los Lotes and El Rodeo.

The head of the country's disaster agency had previously put the death toll at 33, but warned it would go higher.

