 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Watch: Incredible aerial footage shows huge line of lava from Hawaii volcano snaking its way toward ocean

share

Source:

Associated Press

Lava oozing out of cracks for two weeks in rural Hawaii neighbourhoods took on new characteristics as fresher magma mixed with decades-old magma, sending a flow toward the ocean today.

Footage from the US Geological Survey shows fresher magma moving as it mixed with decades-old magma.
Source: Associated Press

By this morning, two of 22 fissures had merged, creating a wide flow advancing at rates of up to 274 metres per hour.

Aerial footage from the US Geological Survey shot today showed fast-moving lava advancing to the southeast.

The flow was 2.4 kilometres from the ocean, scientists said.

In the background, the footage showed lava fountaining 100 metres high at one of the fissures.

According to Wendy Stovall, a US Geological Survey volcanologist, the fountains are created by vents closing, forcing magma to burst through a single outpoint.

Since a first fissure opened in a community on May 3, lava was mostly spattering up and collecting at the edges of the cracks in the ground.

Two neighbourhoods with nearly 2,000 people were forced to evacuate as lava claimed 40 structures.

Yesterday afternoon, the lava changed dramatically with one fissure ramping up and sending a flow across a road, destroying four more homes and isolating residents, some of whom had to be air-lifted to safety.

The change is attributed to new magma mixing with 1955-era magma in the ground, creating hotter and more fluid flows, scientists said.

If lava threatens main highways, more people will be told to prepare for voluntary evacuation.

Related

North America

Natural Disasters

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:57
1
Everywhere Meghan and Harry went they had a little band following them from behind.

Charlotte and George steal the show as royal kids complete memorable day

2

Two Air New Zealand flights hit by lightning on their way to Queenstown

00:29
3
Lawrence Dallaglio couldn't believe Haskell missed his team's game - "injured foot" or not.

'Poor form!' England legend slams former Highlander James Haskell for attending Royal Wedding over team's semi-final

4
A road closure sign in front of a Police vehicle

Nine people injured after multi-vehicle crash in Waikato

02:10
5
Royal tradition was blended with a more American and racially inclusive service.

Watch: The moments that made last night's Royal wedding like no other ceremony

Two Air New Zealand flights hit by lightning on their way to Queenstown

Passengers on one of the planes said it shook and they could smell burning after the strike.

02:10
Royal tradition was blended with a more American and racially inclusive service.

Watch: The moments that made last night's Royal wedding like no other ceremony

British reserve crisscrossed with American verve, in a service that broke molds and created new ones.


Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave after their wedding ceremony at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, Saturday, May 19, 2018. (Andrew Matthews/pool photo via AP)

Royal wedding: A detailed look at Meghan Markle's timeless Givenchy wedding dress

The clean lines of the white dress highlighted Meghan Markle's smiling face yesterday.

00:26
Kaye Wesley says the damages may take years to repair.

Watch: 'I just started crying' – Family devastated after disgusting Hawke's Bay cemetery attack leaves headstones smashed

Kaye Wesley says the damages may take years to repair.

00:57
Everywhere Meghan and Harry went they had a little band following them from behind.

Charlotte and George steal the show as royal kids complete memorable day

Everywhere Meghan and Harry went they had a little band following them from behind.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 