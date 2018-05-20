Watch: Incredible aerial footage shows huge line of lava from Hawaii volcano snaking its way toward ocean

Lava oozing out of cracks for two weeks in rural Hawaii neighbourhoods took on new characteristics as fresher magma mixed with decades-old magma, sending a flow toward the ocean today.

By this morning, two of 22 fissures had merged, creating a wide flow advancing at rates of up to 274 metres per hour.

Aerial footage from the US Geological Survey shot today showed fast-moving lava advancing to the southeast.

The flow was 2.4 kilometres from the ocean, scientists said.

In the background, the footage showed lava fountaining 100 metres high at one of the fissures.

According to Wendy Stovall, a US Geological Survey volcanologist, the fountains are created by vents closing, forcing magma to burst through a single outpoint.

Since a first fissure opened in a community on May 3, lava was mostly spattering up and collecting at the edges of the cracks in the ground.

Two neighbourhoods with nearly 2,000 people were forced to evacuate as lava claimed 40 structures.

Yesterday afternoon, the lava changed dramatically with one fissure ramping up and sending a flow across a road, destroying four more homes and isolating residents, some of whom had to be air-lifted to safety.

The change is attributed to new magma mixing with 1955-era magma in the ground, creating hotter and more fluid flows, scientists said.