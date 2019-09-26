Watch: In busy final day at UN, Jacinda Ardern appears on American breakfast TV

The Prime Minister announced this morning that New Zealand will lead a new climate change agreement that will use trade rules to support action on the issue.

The agreement with Fiji, Norway, Iceland and Costa Rica intends to remove barriers on environmental products and services.

The announcement comes in the midst of another jam-packed day with engagements in New York, where Ms Ardern has been this week for the annual United Nations General Assembly meeting.

Jacinda Ardern was also due to speak to the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, and she appeared on American breakfast news show CBS This Morning, where she mirrored sentiments from yesterday's UN speech.

“Perhaps because of our isolation, we’re also very aware of how the actions of others impact on us," Ms Ardern told the programme. "So we take a global view and we see the impact of our actions on others – be it climate change, be it issues like nuclear testing.