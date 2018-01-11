Watch: Impressive new Popemobile unveiled at ceremony in Peru

The Popemobile that Pope Francis will use on his upcoming visit to Peru's capital was unveiled in Lima yesterday.

The Chevrolet Traversa, modified according to specific instructions given by the Vatican, was assembled at a factory in Colombia.

The vehicle presented in the capital is one of three the pontiff will use during his visit.

Pope Francis is scheduled to visit Peru from 18 to 21 January after visiting Chile from 15 to 18 January.