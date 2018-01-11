 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Watch: Impressive new Popemobile unveiled at ceremony in Peru

share

Source:

Associated Press

The Popemobile that Pope Francis will use on his upcoming visit to Peru's capital was unveiled in Lima yesterday.

The shiny new Chevrolet Traversa has been modified according to specific instructions given by the Vatican.
Source: Associated Press

The Chevrolet Traversa, modified according to specific instructions given by the Vatican, was assembled at a factory in Colombia.

The vehicle presented in the capital is one of three the pontiff will use during his visit.

Pope Francis is scheduled to visit Peru from 18 to 21 January after visiting Chile from 15 to 18 January.

It will be his sixth trip to Latin America.

Related

Central and South America

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:14
1
Auckland man Harley Neville says he has been inundated with messages after his picture appeared on the popular US talk show.

'Short, bald and hairy' Kiwi man swamped by messages after appearing on Ellen

2
In this photo released on Monday, Dec. 25, 2017, Britain's Queen Elizabeth sits at a desk in the 1844 Room at Buckingham Palace, after recording her Christmas Day broadcast to the Commonwealth, in London. (John Stillwell/Pool Photo via AP)

Queen Elizabeth II a "Storm in a D-cup"


01:52
3
Check under your couch and car seat – you could be the winner.

'In a bit of shock' - Mystery $6.5 million Lotto winner comes forward to claim their prize

00:19
4
Sam McIntosh handed the wallet to police, and the Australian tourist who owned it gave him a rewards.

'I knew I had to hand it in to police' - Honest Taranaki boy returns wallet with more than $1000 in it to Aussie tourist

5
"Dolly" Amy Jayne Everett

Father of teen who died suddenly challenges bullies to attend her funeral

Young traveler man by the mountain lake contemplates beautiful landscape. Shot in the Fiordland national park on New Zealand's South Island.

Federated Farmers calls for backpackers to be paid regular rates - 'Giving them experience isn't payment'

A farm breached worker rights paying them $120 a week plus food, board, the ERA ruled.

02:05
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

'The upper low is stuck' - More rain to come for the West Coast as heavy downfalls sees properties flooded

Dan Corbett has the latest on the slow moving low over the South Island.

01:50
Annike Tauro''s home town being the criminal capital on TV spurred her to try and do some good for others in her community.

'Maori are clever' - Kaitaia woman starts Facebook support page to infuse self-esteem into her community

When Annie Tauroa saw a news story about her town being the criminal capital of NZ she knew she had to do something.


00:36
The CBD and suburbs of the West Coast town were seriously impacted, with whole streets submerged.

Watch: Confronting images show scale of serious flooding in Greymouth after 75mm of rain falls in two hours

Multiple slips have taken place and people are being advised to stay off the heavily-flooded roads.

02:12
The instructor who survived the January 10 incident has been released from hospital.

Tandem master who survived Lake Wakatipu skydiving accident had completed thousands of jumps

The other skydiver is still missing.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 