NASA has released spectacular pictures of the extremely powerful, life-threatening Hurricane Dorian as it reached the Bahamas.

The Category 5 storm was moving west at 13 kilometres per hour.

The Hurricane Centre says the arrival of the storm poses "a life-threatening situation" with hazards that will cause "extreme destruction."

Wind gusts were clocked at over 354 kp/h.

The storm surge was measured at between 5.4 to 7 metres above normal tide levels.

