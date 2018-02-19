Watch: Immense mushroom cloud of ash towers into sky after Indonesian volcanic eruption

Rumbling Mount Sinabung on the Indonesian island of Sumatra has shot billowing columns of ash more than 5000 metres into the atmosphere and hot clouds down its slopes today.

The National Disaster Mitigation Agency says there were no fatalities or injuries from this morning's eruption.

Officials said hot ash clouds travelled as far as 4900 metres southward.

The volcano, one of three currently erupting in Indonesia, was dormant for four centuries before exploding in 2010, killing two people.

Another eruption in 2014 killed 16 people, while seven died in a 2016 eruption.