Watch: 'Imagine this popping up between your legs!' – the shocking moment a snake catcher pulls a reptile out of a toilet

A Queensland snake catcher deserves a bonus after a tricky assignment yesterday to get a reptile out of a toilet.

The whole shocking saga in a household bathroom was captured on camera and has had 22,000 views on the Gold Coast and Brisbane Snake Catcher Facebook page.

"It looks like a brown tree snake there. See if I can get him out with a flush," the snake catcher is heard saying.

"Wish I had smaller fingers," he says as he tries to grip the snake which is embedded under the toilet bowl.

"This snake, as you know, the brown tree is venomous but not deadly. And they're a little bit fiery," he casually explains.

"To come out this way he's gonna come out swinging."

With the snake eventually in his grasp, the catcher says to a young boy watching on: "Now can you imagine waking up early in the morning, sitting on the toilet and then this popping up between your legs?.

"Here's the sharp end, so this snake's gonna come out swinging," he says, holding the snake's head as he pulls the reptile out of the loo.

"He wouldn't have come up through the toilet. He would have come into the house and then crawled in there," he says as he flips the reptile onto the floor.

"Wow!" the boy exclaims.