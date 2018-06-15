Czech President Milos Zeman has burnt a comically large pair of underpants in front of reporters who had been called to Prague Castle, the presidential seat.

Zeman said the act overnight NZT was in response to a 2015 protest in which a group of activists known as the Ztohoven artistic group scaled the castle walls and replaced the presidential flag flying on the roof with the same pair of underpants.

The incident, which was intended as a criticism of the outspoken president, made world news.

The group particularly criticised Zeman for siding with authoritarian regimes, such as China and Russia, and his frequent use of vulgar language.

According to the state news agency CTK, the Presidential Office bought the same trunks the group used in their protest for one Czech crown from the Office for the Government Representation in Property Affairs.

Zeman proceeded to call journalists to a briefing near a pond in the castle complex where he told them, "I'm sorry to make you look like little idiots, you really don't deserve it".

Prague Castle firefighters in full protective gear then took the shorts held by Zeman, and laid the red boxer shorts on a fire pit near a pond in the Castle complex.

The Presidential Office had announced the day before that Zeman would give a press briefing in the afternoon the next day, but didn't release details.