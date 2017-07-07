Watch: 'I'm ready to jump out' - snake causes panic as it hitches a ride on window of family car in US

A family in the US had quite an ordeal when they saw a snake hanging off their car while driving down a busy motorway.

Becky Castro and her family were looking forward to a relaxing holiday at Lake Bowen in South Carolina, driving down the popular I-26 motorway.

Not long into their journey, they noticed something moving on the front left window of the car.

Much to the family's shock they had an unwanted passenger hitching a ride with them. A large black snake dangling precariously from the window.

When speeding up to over 100kmp/h to dislodge the serpent didn't work, one woman in the car begins to panic saying: "I'm telling you, I'm ready to jump out of here!"

Eventually the family calmed down and pulled over, opening the door with the snake slithering off into some bushes reports WSPA 7 News.

Needless to say the next time the family takes a car ride together they will be checking every inch of the car before setting off.