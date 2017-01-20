Watch: 'I'm a legally married woman because of him' - Ellen thanks Obama for 'changing her life'

Day time television star Ellen DeGeneres has shared an emotional tribute to the outgoing US President, thanking him for legalising same-sex marriage.

During an episode of the Ellen show which aired today in the US, DeGeneres took the time to commemorate Barack Obama's last day in office, thanking him for changing her life.

"I am a legally married woman because of him, and so is my wife," she said.

"His courage and compassion created equality for everyone, he moved us forward and made more happen in the past eight years than I ever dreamed possible.

"I love him, I love Michelle," she said.

DeGeneres then shared a highlights reel of the her favourite moments with the Obamas on her show, including Mr Obama awarding her with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, his final speech as US President, and many hilarious segments on the Ellen show.