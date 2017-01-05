Watch: 'I'm going to cry' - special moment orangutan kisses pregnant woman's stomach

A pregnant British woman shared a special moment with an orangutan during a visit to a zoo in England.

Morgain Cole Abbott was visiting the orangutan enclosure at Colchester Zoo, Essex when one of the primates approached and kissed her stomach through the glass.

"I think I'm going to cry," Ms Cole Abbott can be heard saying in the video.

The 27-year-old woman posted a video of her encounter online with the caption: "What an incredible moment".

This isn't the first time an orangutan has shown affection for a pregnant woman visiting Colchester Zoo.

In 2015, Jay Clarke had a similar experience with an orangutan who kissed her stomach through the glass.

Since Ms Cole Abbott's video was put on Facebook three weeks ago it has been viewed more than 16,000 times.

She has asked those who watch the video to donate money towards saving orangutans in the wild.



"I'm floored that so many people have shared my special moment with this incredible creature," she wrote.