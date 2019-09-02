Watch: Hurricane Hunter plane captures stunning images inside eye of Category 5 Dorian

In a slow, relentless advance, catastrophic Hurricane Dorian keeps pounding the northern Bahamas this evening, as one of the strongest Atlantic storms ever recorded left wrecked homes, shredded roofs, tumbled cars and toppled power poles in its wake.

The storm's top sustained winds decreased slightly to 280km/h while it spun along Grand Bahama island in what forecasters said would be a daylong assault. Earlier, Dorian churned over Abaco island with battering winds and surf.

There was little information from the affected islands, though officials expected many residents to be left homeless. Most people went to shelters as the storm approached, with tourist hotels shutting down and residents boarded up their homes.

"It's devastating," Joy Jibrilu, director general of the Bahamas' Ministry of Tourism and Aviation, said Sunday afternoon. "There has been huge damage to property and infrastructure. Luckily, no loss of life reported."

Today, Dorian's maximum sustained winds reached 297km/h, with gusts up to 354km/h, tying the record for the most powerful Atlantic hurricane to ever make landfall.

Forecasters said Dorian was most likely to begin pulling away from the Bahamas tomorrow and curving to the northeast parallel to the US Southeast seaboard.

Still, the potent storm was expected to stay close to shore and hammer the coast with dangerous winds and heavy surf, while authorities cautioned that it could still make landfall.

South Carolina Gov Henry McMaster issued an order today for the mandatory evacuation of his state's entire coast.