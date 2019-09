A storm surge caused by Hurricane Dorian has hit Great Abaco Island in the Bahamas.

Floods and hurricane force winds have hit the island leaving much of it under water.

The catastrophic Category 5 storm has hit 298km/h with many people in the area evacuating.

The hurricane is the second-strongest Atlantic hurricane since 1950.

This video shows water racing through buildings in Marsh Harbour.

This second video in this shows almost all of the town of New Plymouth under water.