Watch: Hungry boy interrupts mum's TV interview to ask for 'two biscuits'

An enterprising boy has used his mother's appearance on live TV to negotiate his way to a delicious snack.

Sky News UK foreign affairs editor Deborah Haynes was being interviewed from the comfort of home when her son burst into her room.

She said "sorry that's my son arriving, sorry really embarrassing, sorry," before the youngster put his skills to the test, getting his mum to quickly agree to his snack request.

"Can I have two biscuits please?"

Remarkably, it was the second time on British TV overnight that a child stole the show, with a BBC interview being hijacked by a unicorn-waving girl who wanted to know the presenter's name.