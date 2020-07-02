TODAY |

Watch: Hungry boy interrupts mum's TV interview to ask for 'two biscuits'

Source:  1 NEWS

An enterprising boy has used his mother's appearance on live TV to negotiate his way to a delicious snack.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Sky News’ foreign affairs editor Deborah Haynes will make sure her boy is well fed before her next appearance from home. Source: Sky News UK

Sky News UK foreign affairs editor Deborah Haynes was being interviewed from the comfort of home when her son burst into her room.

She said "sorry that's my son arriving, sorry really embarrassing, sorry," before the youngster put his skills to the test, getting his mum to quickly agree to his snack request.

Read more
'Mummy, what's his name' - unicorn-waving girl interrupts mum's live interview on BCC

"Can I have two biscuits please?"

Remarkably, it was the second time on British TV overnight that a child stole the show, with a BBC interview being hijacked by a unicorn-waving girl who wanted to know the presenter's name. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

Dr Clare Wenham’s interview on BBC News took a turn when her daughter started waving a picture of a unicorn, and then engaged with the interviewer. Source: BBC

World
Television
Media
UK and Europe
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Two new cases of Covid-19 recorded in New Zealand, both in managed isolation
2
Beleaguered David Clark resigns as Minister of Health, says he was a 'distraction'
3
Watch: Truck driver caught out by 'rubbish' weather as snow blankets Central Plateau
4
'Thank you Ashley' - David Clark pays tribute to Dr Bloomfield as he resigns as Health Minister
5
Dr Bloomfield asks for public's blessing to take a short holiday after months battling Covid-19
MORE FROM
World
MORE

US man sues for wrongful conviction after spending childhood in prison for murder

Russian voters agree to extend President Vladimir Putin's rule to 2036

Global coffee sales set to plunge worldwide as Covid-19 batters another industry

Campaign launched to stop 'disrespectful' use of Buddhist and Hindu statues as decor in US nightclubs