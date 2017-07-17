Watch: Hundreds worldwide dress as emojis and break Guinness World Record

Breaking News
Hundreds of men, women and children around the world dressed up as emoji characters over the weekend to set the Guinness World Record for the largest gathering of people dressed as Emoji faces in multiple locations.
Emoji fans gathered simultaneously in London, Dublin, Hong Kong, Moscow, Dubai and Sao Paulo to earn the title.
The feat was co-ordinated to mark World Emoji Day, today, and celebrates the release of upcoming animation The Emoji Movie, due out later this month.
