Watch: Hundreds vie for unique honour as nation's fastest waiter in Argentina

Hundreds of waiters in Argentina's capital Buenos Aires took part in the annual waiters' race on today, walking as fast as possible without spilling bottles and drink glasses from their trays.

A total of 368 men and women took part in the 1600 meter race through Avenida de Mayo, one of the capital's main avenues.

There were various age categories.

The winner of each category was the person who crossed the finish line first with their tray intact.

Waiters from all over the country participated.