Watch: Hundreds of naked cyclists take to Mexico City streets to promote safety, alternative forms of transport

Hundreds of naked and minimally-clothed people pedalled through the streets of Mexico City today to promote alternative forms of transport and demand respect for cyclists.

The cycle ride started in Mexico City in 2006 and is part of the Work Naked Bike Ride, held every year.

For some, it is an opportunity to educate motorists about the importance of sharing the road with cyclists.

Today, bare and nearly bare cyclists cruised past several landmarks including the Angel of Independence monument - attracting onlookers as they rode by.