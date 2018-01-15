Watch: Hundreds of live chickens spill onto side of Aussie highway after truck rolls

Source:AAP
A truck carrying hundreds of chickens has toppled over in Geelong in Victoria, Australia, spilling the birds onto a busy road.
Emergency services were called to Melbourne Road at North Geelong about 10.15am (local time) today, after the Geelong-bound truck lost control and rolled on its side spilling a large number of chickens over the road.
The truck driver, a 58-year-old Drysdale man, has been taken to hospital for observation while the north bound lanes of the road will be closed for several hours as the chickens are cleared.
It is still not known if any chickens have been injured in the incident.
