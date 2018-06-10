 

Watch: Hundreds of cyclists in Mexico go naked to promote safety, alternative forms of transport

Associated Press

The cycle ride in Mexico City is part of the Work Naked Bike Ride, held every year.
One in around 15 Kiwi gay or bisexual men has HIV, something the AIDS Foundation is trying to crack down on.

HIV-positive woman 'humiliated' after employer shares status

00:45
Steve Hansen said New Zealand has always copped criticism from rivals .

'We've been called cheats for 100 years, haven't we?' – All Blacks coach on French criticism

A road closure sign in front of a Police vehicle

One person dies following serious crash south of Whakatane

Our Political Editor analyses the big changes to immigration that will see new wage threshold requirements introduced.

Immigration New Zealand reviewing processes after deporting woman who’d gone to police with assault complaint

1 NEWS

Most read: Once Were Warriors author Alan Duff threatens cameraman after Labour Party event

00:14
Beauden, Jordie and Scott Barrett all played their part in this effort at Eden Park.

Ruthless All Blacks outclass France with dominant second half display at Eden Park

After trailing 11-8 at halftime, the All Blacks have produced a second spell for the ages to claim a 52-11 win in Auckland.

00:15
The Warriors halfback had a night to remember against Manly in Christchurch.

Warriors destroy Sea Eagles in second half to seal victory in Shaun Johnson's 150th game

The Warriors completed an emphatic 34-14 win over Manly at AMI Stadium, Christchurch.

Most read: Once Were Warriors author Alan Duff threatens cameraman after Labour Party event

Duff took exception to a question about Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's pregnancy before issuing a violent threat.

Man found severely hypothermic, without trousers in Ureweras after weeks in bush would 'have been lucky to survive through the night'

The man was spotted in a clearing near a hut in the Urewera Ranges yesterday afternoon.

00:15
Golden State claimed back to back titles with a 108-85 win over the Cavaliers.

Golden State Warriors claim 2018 NBA title with 4-0 thrashing of Cleveland Cavaliers

The Warriors claim back-to-back titles, and their third in four years with a 108-85 win.


 
