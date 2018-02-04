 

Watch: Hundred-strong taua, a group of warriors, lead powhiri for Governor General at Waitangi

Today's events are taking place at the Treaty Grounds' Whare Runanga.
Source: 1 NEWS

news

1
Check under your couch and car seat – you could be the winner.

Lucky punter in Christchurch wins $20m Lotto Powerball

00:59
2
Two bodies have been located in a river in Waitakere near where three people were reported missing after being swept away.

Watch: The moment a man is rescued from rapid West Auckland river after being swept away in flash flood

3
This image taken from video on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018, shows wall paintings inside a 4,400-year-old tomb near the pyramids outside Cairo, Egypt. Egypt's Antiquities Ministry announced the discovery Saturday and said the tomb likely belonged to a high-ranking official known as Hetpet during the 5th Dynasty of ancient Egypt. The tomb includes wall paintings depicting Hetpet observing different hunting and fishing scenes. (AP Photo/APTN)

Archaeologists discover 4,400-year-old tomb outside Cairo


00:33
4
Things didn't stay on script as the former actress was announcing an award.

Meghan Markle survives her first fumble in the royal spotlight

5
Will former US President Barack Obama visit New Zealand this year?

Will former US President Barack Obama visit New Zealand this year?

00:59
Two bodies have been located in a river in Waitakere near where three people were reported missing after being swept away.

Watch: The moment a man is rescued from rapid West Auckland river after being swept away in flash flood

Two bodies were found last night in a river where three people were earlier reported missing.


02:24
The Prime Minister today continued her tour of Northland, a region where her Government faces some big challenges.

'We can’t do it alone' - Jacinda Ardern promises a partnership with Maori on problems they face

The PM says the Government can only make the gains it wants if it works in partnership with Maori.


02:11
State Highway Six was reopened today as work continues on slips from Haast to Westport.

Storm hit State Highway Six reopened

Hundreds of people have been stuck on the West Coast since the storm hit on Thursday.


00:20
More than 1500 hectares have burnt already, but people and property aren't currently at risk.

Raw: Defence Force footage shows major fire burning on Chatham Islands

The fire is in a remote part of the island south of Waitangi Wharf yesterday.

00:12
A 50m section of the bridge has broken off after a major storm hit the South Island.

Large section of Pyramid Bridge collapses into river near Gore due to storm

Aerial footage shows a 50m section of the bridge submerged in the Mataura River.


 
