Watch: Humpback whales swimming past Sydney awe tourists with 90-minute show

Those on the northern beaches of Sydney have been treated to quite the show, with a pod of humpback whales turning on a spectacle.
Four of the giant mammals breached for more than an hour, delighting a boat-load of whale-watching tourists.
Sydney is coming up to the peak of the whale-watching season. The video was captured yesterday morning by Whale Watching Sydney off the northern beaches.
It’s predicted close to 30,000 whales will pass through Sydney’s waters this season, making their way to a warmer climate to give birth.