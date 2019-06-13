TODAY |

Watch: Humpback whales swimming past Sydney awe tourists with 90-minute show

1 NEWS
More From
World
Animals
Australia

Those on the northern beaches of Sydney have been treated to quite the show, with a pod of humpback whales turning on a spectacle.

Four of the giant mammals breached for more than an hour, delighting a boat-load of whale-watching tourists.

Sydney is coming up to the peak of the whale-watching season. The video was captured yesterday morning by Whale Watching Sydney off the northern beaches.

It’s predicted close to 30,000 whales will pass through Sydney’s waters this season, making their way to a warmer climate to give birth.

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    Four of the giant mammals breached for more than an hour. Source: Nine
    More From
    World
    Animals
    Australia
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    03:43
    Co-host Jeremy Wells looked into the head scratcher.
    Hilary Barry responds to Seven Sharp viewer’s speculation she has lice
    2
    The latest 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll found 53 per cent of respondents in favour of the move.
    It's time for NZ to declare a climate emergency, majority of Kiwis say in new poll
    3
    They’re battling a bill that will allow China to extradite Hong Kong residents to the mainland.
    Debate over Hong Kong's controversial extradition bill scuppered after large-scale protests
    4
    The New Zealand First MP was quizzed on TVNZ1’s Breakfast about a rumoured promotion in the upcoming cabinet reshuffle.
    Paula Bennett, John Campbell erupt in laughter as Shane Jones addresses promotion rumours
    5
    A child has died and six people are injured after a crash today on State Highway 1 south of Waiouru in the Ruapehu District.
    Child dead, six others injured in two-vehicle crash south of Waiouru
    MORE FROM
    World
    MORE
    01:20
    Timothy Jones Jr was convicted of five counts of murder last week for the killings in his Lexington, SC home in 2014.

    Mother of five children killed by their father asks US jury to spare him from death penalty

    Monty Python actor Michael Palin receives knighthood

    00:51
    A Ministry of Justice official told 1 NEWS that censorship laws are aligned with Samoa’s constitution, it’s Christian beliefs and other customs.

    Samoa's banning of Elton John biopic Rocketman due to its homosexual scenes aligns with country's constitution
    Two Coast Guard vessels tied up at the Portsmouth, NH Shipyard.

    Jamaican fishermen were 'chained outside' through storms while aboard US Coast Guard ships