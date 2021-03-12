TODAY |

Watch: Humpback whale tangled in 30 metres of line freed near Hawaii

Source:  Associated Press

A young humpback whale swimming off the Hawaiian island of Maui has been freed of about 30.5 metres of line entangled in its mouth and flipper.

The young whale had line wrapped around its flipper and trailing about 15 metres behind it. Source: Associated Press

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary coordinated the effort in partnership with local businesses and organisations, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported yesterday

On Wednesday, the team cut off line that was wrapped around the whale's flipper and trailing about 15 metres behind it.

Some of the line entangled in the whale's mouth was unable to be removed, officials said.

Ed Lyman, the sanctuary's Natural Resource Management Specialist, said the juvenile whale was not in very good condition. It was emaciated and had patches of whale lice. More than 30 metres of line was removed.

Lyman believes it was the same whale reported to be entangled about a month ago in the same area. His team was unable to find the whale at that time.

Lyman said people should report any whale entanglements sightings to federal authorities and should not try to help the whales themselves. Without special permits it is against the law to get within 91 metres of a humpback in the water or within 304 metres with a drone or aircraft.

