Watch: Human athletes beware! Ski Robot Challenge held in South Korea

Human skiers competing at this year's Winter Olympics may soon have to up their game as robots take to the slopes.

Running at the same time as the Winter Olympics, the winner of the robot skiing tournament won $US10,000.
Source: Associated Press

A contest was held in Hoengseong on Monday in which eight teams entered robots into a skiing tournament with the winner receiving $US10,000.

The 'Ski Robot Challenge' was won by Taekwon V, named after a famous South Korean cartoon.

Taekwon V was developed by MiniRobot Corp.

Developer Lee Seok-min said that robot's performance proved that the technology could be used in other areas.

