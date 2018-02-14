Watch: Human athletes beware! Ski Robot Challenge held in South Korea

Human skiers competing at this year's Winter Olympics may soon have to up their game as robots take to the slopes.

A contest was held in Hoengseong on Monday in which eight teams entered robots into a skiing tournament with the winner receiving $US10,000.

The 'Ski Robot Challenge' was won by Taekwon V, named after a famous South Korean cartoon.

Taekwon V was developed by MiniRobot Corp.