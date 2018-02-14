Watch: Human athletes beware! Ski Robot Challenge held in South Korea

Source:Associated Press
Human skiers competing at this year's Winter Olympics may soon have to up their game as robots take to the slopes.
A contest was held in Hoengseong on Monday in which eight teams entered robots into a skiing tournament with the winner receiving $US10,000.
The 'Ski Robot Challenge' was won by Taekwon V, named after a famous South Korean cartoon.
Taekwon V was developed by MiniRobot Corp.
Developer Lee Seok-min said that robot's performance proved that the technology could be used in other areas.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news