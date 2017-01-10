 

Watch: Huge winds blow waterfall uphill during destructive US storm

Hundreds of people fled homes in Northern California and Nevada as a massive winter storm packing heavy rain, strong winds and lightning caused mudslides and widespread flooding.

These small waterfalls in Paradise, California, were no match for the power of Mother Nature today.

The Russian River in California's Sonoma County and the Truckee River near Reno, Nevada, overflowed their banks and officials say both waterways could stay at the flood stage for days.

Schools were cancelled today in hard-hit Sonoma County, where thousands are without power and many roads are unpassable.

Mudslides caused road closures across the region, including along major highways.

Fears of avalanches are growing in the northern Sierra Nevada as rain soaks the snowpack.

In Paradise, strong winds caused small waterfalls to flow back up slopes.  

Heavy rain has also moved into Southern California, where commuters are warned of flooding along Los Angeles-area highways.

